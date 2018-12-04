Glencore (GLEN) Given a GBX 340 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Glencore to a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 295.85 ($3.87) on Monday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

