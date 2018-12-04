Glencore (GLEN) Given a GBX 370 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN) has been given a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 391.43 ($5.11).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 296.05 ($3.87) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

