Glenview Trust Co Buys 372 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 134,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925,496 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 115,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,599 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after purchasing an additional 575,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6,916.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 350,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,965,000 after purchasing an additional 345,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $207,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $984.00 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (down from $1,515.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

