Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Achieves Market Cap of $667,219.00

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $667,219.00 and approximately $2,509.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 151.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00796568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,594,707,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204,460,508 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com. The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

