Go-Ahead Group (GOG) PT Raised to GBX 1,466 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,466 ($19.16) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($24.70) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,926 ($25.17).

Get Go-Ahead Group alerts:

LON GOG traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,612 ($21.06). 62,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,478. Go-Ahead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,952 ($25.51).

In related news, insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,586 ($20.72), for a total transaction of £24,012.04 ($31,375.98).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.