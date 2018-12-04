Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.22). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $734.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

