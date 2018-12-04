Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Short Interest Update

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,605,957 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 21,162,109 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,146,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Goldcorp stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.15. Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldcorp will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Goldcorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GG. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldcorp by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

