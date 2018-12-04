Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (GHYB)

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2162 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of GHYB opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

