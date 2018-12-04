Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Position Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 170,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 132,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. 3,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,953. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $59.45.

