Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Amgen (AMGN) a $232.00 Price Target

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) received a $232.00 target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMGN. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.68.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.76. 67,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. Amgen has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,791,000 after acquiring an additional 114,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

