Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $225.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $280.00.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.27.

GS opened at $191.63 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $188.12 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,531,864,000 after purchasing an additional 307,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,736,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,807,000 after purchasing an additional 360,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,882,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,094,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,095 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,645,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,519,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,316,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,759,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

