GoldMaxCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $79.00 (GMX)

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One GoldMaxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, GoldMaxCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMaxCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $79.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027727 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000222 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GoldMaxCoin Coin Profile

GoldMaxCoin (GMX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. The official website for GoldMaxCoin is gmxcoin.org. GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMaxCoin Coin Trading

GoldMaxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMaxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMaxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

