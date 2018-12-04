GoPro Inc (GPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

GoPro stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,787. The stock has a market cap of $762.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GoPro has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.28 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 54,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 785,861 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

