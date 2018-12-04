GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

EAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GrafTech International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after buying an additional 1,325,892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 98,221 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 397,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 52,327 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 98,088 shares in the last quarter.

GrafTech International stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 160.94% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 231.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

