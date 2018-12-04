Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.27, for a total transaction of C$1,281,750.00.

Shares of TSE GC opened at C$51.61 on Tuesday. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a 1 year low of C$28.89 and a 1 year high of C$55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$343.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 3.01999981860106 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Great Canadian Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC) Insider Sells C$1,281,750.00 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/great-canadian-gaming-corp-gc-insider-sells-c1281750-00-in-stock.html.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of March 7, 2018, it had 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.