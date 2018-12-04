Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Balchem worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,622,000 after acquiring an additional 81,119 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Balchem by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Balchem by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 221,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. ValuEngine cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Pivotal Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $140.00 target price on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Knutson purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.11 per share, with a total value of $57,921.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,219.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.95. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

