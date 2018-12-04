Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Bancorp were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Green Bancorp by 218.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Green Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Green Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNBC opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $760.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.14. Green Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Bancorp Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Green Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

GNBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Green Bancorp Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

