Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $250,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $928,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.52.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

