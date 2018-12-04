Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $3.49 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 109.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1 year low of $115.81 and a 1 year high of $189.34. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. CL King lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Tate sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total transaction of $131,479.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $275,103.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

