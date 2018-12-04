Great Lakes Graphite (GLK) Trading 20% Higher

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 619,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 139,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Great Lakes Graphite Company Profile (CVE:GLK)

Great Lakes Graphite Inc, an industrial minerals company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.

