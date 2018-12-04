Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $54.28 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $768.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.51. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $70,593.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $87,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

