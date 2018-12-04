Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $18.03 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of NVR worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2,410.00 price objective (down previously from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $2,533.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.74. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,040.71 and a 1 year high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $38.02 EPS. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert W. Henley sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,131.63, for a total value of $8,959,240.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,909.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,345.00, for a total transaction of $2,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,189,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,163 shares of company stock worth $57,909,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

