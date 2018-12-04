Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,397 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 228,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,454,000 after buying an additional 120,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.26%.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 27,890 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $751,077.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

