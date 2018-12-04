Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Insider Sells $179,059.80 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) insider Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $179,059.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jess Unruh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $163,751.69.

On Monday, October 1st, Jess Unruh sold 8,024 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $711,728.80.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 502,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,964. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 12.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Green Dot by 30.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $477,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Green Dot by 93.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 246,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 118,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum set a $115.00 price target on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price target on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

