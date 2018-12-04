Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPP. ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $73,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,195.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 41.1% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Luzich Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,453. The company has a market capitalization of $428.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.40. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 88.58% and a net margin of 54.74%. Research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.97%.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

