Green Valley Investors LLC Sells 42,662 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Green Valley Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,662 shares during the period. DowDuPont makes up 1.6% of Green Valley Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Green Valley Investors LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $35,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 312,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

NYSE DWDP opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on DWDP shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Green Valley Investors LLC Sells 42,662 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/green-valley-investors-llc-sells-42662-shares-of-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.