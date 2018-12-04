Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of GBX traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. 10,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,673. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.98 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $510,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 197.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $194,000.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

