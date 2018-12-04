Greystone Logistics (GLGI) versus ACM Research (ACMR) Critical Comparison

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 3.62% 98.98% 6.35% ACM Research 10.81% 22.42% 12.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greystone Logistics and ACM Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A ACM Research 0 0 3 0 3.00

ACM Research has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.70%. Given ACM Research’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of ACM Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of ACM Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greystone Logistics and ACM Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $48.61 million 0.38 $1.62 million N/A N/A ACM Research $36.51 million 4.04 -$310,000.00 $0.19 55.11

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than ACM Research.

Summary

ACM Research beats Greystone Logistics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

