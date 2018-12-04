GrubHub (GRUB) Trading 5.7% Higher

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.92 and last traded at $82.74. 3,144,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,818,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on GrubHub from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut GrubHub from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Equities analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maria Belousova sold 3,368 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $312,516.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,521.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stanley Chia sold 3,528 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $507,255.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,453.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,623 shares of company stock valued at $7,767,907 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 287.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

