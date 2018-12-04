GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 146,510 Flex Ltd (FLEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 146,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Flex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,743,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after buying an additional 62,284 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Flex by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 227,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flex by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,701,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after buying an additional 1,041,323 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,610,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Flex by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 102,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 60,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer acquired 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $202,161.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Argus lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Macquarie set a $9.00 target price on Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

