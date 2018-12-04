GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.82 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,127,000 after buying an additional 192,754 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 90.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 329,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 156,464 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 214.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Nomad Foods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

