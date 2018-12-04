GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will post $454.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.31 million to $458.50 million. GTT Communications posted sales of $249.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GTT Communications.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $448.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other GTT Communications news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 399,854 shares in the company, valued at $17,993,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 702,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $29,421,998.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,443,731 shares of company stock valued at $133,601,041. 23.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 9.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 163,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 11.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 64.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 125,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 148.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 13,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,696. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTT Communications (GTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.