Guidewire Software (GWRE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,030.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $963,150.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $2,089,279.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,359 shares of company stock worth $6,739,456. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,268,000 after acquiring an additional 215,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 83.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,614,000 after acquiring an additional 325,997 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10,204.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

