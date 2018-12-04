H & R Block (HRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 5th. Analysts expect H & R Block to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.
HRB stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.56%.
Several research firms have issued reports on HRB. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.
H & R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia.
