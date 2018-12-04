Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.80

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 173256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 106,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/hartford-financial-services-group-hig-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-42-80.html.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.