Harvest One Cannabis (HVST) Trading Down 100%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVST)’s share price fell 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$0.00. 3,638,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,728,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVST)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, formerly Harvest One Capital Inc, is a Canada-based company which controls operations across the cannabis value chain through three business units. The Company serves as the umbrella company over horticultural arm United Greeneries and medical arm Satipharm AG. Each business is strategically located with supportive regulatory frameworks in place.

