HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC) Short Interest Update

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,779,350 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the October 31st total of 1,475,850 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCHC. Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

NYSE HCHC opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. HC2 has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $141.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HC2 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HC2 by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 296,743 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HC2 by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

