HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Stake Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1,148.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,779,000 after buying an additional 1,973,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,602,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,217,000 after buying an additional 1,614,823 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,381,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,087,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,528,000 after buying an additional 1,055,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 861,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $37,380,441.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $46.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/hd-supply-holdings-inc-hds-stake-decreased-by-westpac-banking-corp.html.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.