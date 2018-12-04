Head to Head Analysis: America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) vs. Orange (ORAN)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 2.57% 12.80% 1.98% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Orange, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 1 3 7 0 2.55 Orange 0 2 1 0 2.33

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.65%. Orange has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.37%. Given America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is more favorable than Orange.

Dividends

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orange pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and Orange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $54.17 billion 0.83 $1.48 billion $0.68 19.94 Orange $46.45 billion 0.96 $2.15 billion $0.70 23.94

Orange has lower revenue, but higher earnings than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats Orange on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services. In addition, the company offers cable and satellite pay television (TV) services through direct-to-home technology, as well as IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, wireless security, advertising, media, software development, mobile payment, machine-to-machine, mobile banking, virtual private network, video call, and personal communications services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. The company sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment. The company also provides voice services, voice over Internet protocol products, and audio conferencing services, as well as incoming traffic for call centers; and data services, including IP-VPN, as well as broadband infrastructure products, such as satellites or fiber optic access. In addition, it offers information technology and integration services comprising communication and collaboration, hosting and infrastructure, applications, security, and video conferencing services, as well as sells related equipment. Further, the company offers installation and maintenance of submarine cables, and sales and services to international carriers; and shared services. It markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

