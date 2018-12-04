Head to Head Analysis: Haemonetics (HAE) vs. Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Haemonetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $903.92 million 6.20 $45.57 million $1.87 57.97 Sensus Healthcare $20.59 million 4.50 -$3.71 million ($0.28) -20.57

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Haemonetics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 2.26% 16.04% 9.36% Sensus Healthcare -10.21% -16.98% -11.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Haemonetics and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sensus Healthcare 0 1 4 0 2.80

Haemonetics presently has a consensus target price of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 112.67%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Sensus Healthcare on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. The company also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, it offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; OrthoPAT, a perioperative autotranfusion system for orthopedic procedures; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

