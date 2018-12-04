Head-To-Head Comparison: Southern Copper (SCCO) vs. Atlatsa Resources (ATLRF)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Atlatsa Resources (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Copper and Atlatsa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $6.65 billion 3.91 $728.50 million N/A N/A Atlatsa Resources $89.85 million 0.20 -$153.22 million N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Atlatsa Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern Copper and Atlatsa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 5 4 1 0 1.60 Atlatsa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper currently has a consensus target price of $42.12, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Atlatsa Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Atlatsa Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Southern Copper has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlatsa Resources has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Atlatsa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 13.24% 14.97% 6.86% Atlatsa Resources -286.37% N/A -45.58%

Dividends

Southern Copper pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Atlatsa Resources does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Atlatsa Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. It has interests in 44,182 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 148,122 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 64,899 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 36,387 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

Atlatsa Resources Company Profile

Atlatsa Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of platinum group metal properties in the Republic of South Africa. It owns interests in the Bokoni mine located on the north-eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and the Kwanda Project located in the bushveld complex. The company was formerly known as Anooraq Resources Corporation and changed its name to Atlatsa Resources Corporation in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Atlatsa Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Atlatsa Holdings Proprietary Limited.

