Head-To-Head Comparison: TE Connectivity (TEL) & Taitron Components (TAIT)

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

TE Connectivity pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. TE Connectivity pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TE Connectivity has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TE Connectivity and Taitron Components’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TE Connectivity $13.99 billion 1.91 $2.57 billion $5.61 13.87 Taitron Components $7.62 million 1.32 $700,000.00 N/A N/A

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TE Connectivity and Taitron Components, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TE Connectivity 0 3 9 0 2.75 Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

TE Connectivity currently has a consensus price target of $108.30, indicating a potential upside of 39.15%. Given TE Connectivity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than Taitron Components.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of TE Connectivity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Taitron Components shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of TE Connectivity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TE Connectivity and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TE Connectivity 17.69% 20.06% 10.22% Taitron Components 10.38% 6.54% 5.90%

Summary

TE Connectivity beats Taitron Components on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling, wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through online TE store and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Mexico, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

