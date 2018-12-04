Head to Head Contrast: Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) vs. Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Arch Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group and Hartford Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 7 0 2.58

Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.44, suggesting a potential downside of 10.38%. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.02%. Given Hartford Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 15.15% 10.30% 2.94% Hartford Financial Services Group -11.09% 12.20% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Hartford Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $5.63 billion 2.04 $619.27 million $1.07 26.53 Hartford Financial Services Group $16.97 billion 0.92 -$3.13 billion $2.74 15.97

Arch Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hartford Financial Services Group. Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hartford Financial Services Group beats Arch Capital Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds. The Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, accident and disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

