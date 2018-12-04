Head-To-Head Contrast: OHA Investment (OHAI) versus PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) and PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OHA Investment and PennantPark Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHA Investment -22.85% 2.10% 0.96% PennantPark Investment 44.06% 8.36% 4.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OHA Investment and PennantPark Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OHA Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A PennantPark Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

PennantPark Investment has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.43%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than OHA Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OHA Investment and PennantPark Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHA Investment $10.27 million 2.40 -$31.10 million N/A N/A PennantPark Investment $108.28 million 4.66 $47.71 million $0.75 9.75

PennantPark Investment has higher revenue and earnings than OHA Investment.

Dividends

OHA Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. PennantPark Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. PennantPark Investment pays out 96.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of OHA Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of OHA Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

OHA Investment has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats OHA Investment on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OHA Investment

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare products and services, consumer services, etc. Within energy, the fund focuses on oil and gas production and development including limited exploration or technology risk; midstream including pipelines, storage, gathering and processing systems; coal mining, production, and services; and oilfield manufacturing. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund primarily invests between $5 million and $100 million in its portfolio companies. It invests in the form of unitranche (combined senior and subordinated debt), secured, senior, and subordinate debt; convertible debt; preferred equity; project equity; loans; securities of foreign companies; production payments, net profits interests, and similar investments; and senior secured and mezzanine loans and may receive equity investments in portfolio companies in connection with such investments. The fund makes asset and project based investments in private companies and can also invest in public companies. It seeks to make exit by allowing the portfolio company to refinance the facility often with senior debt or by the sale of the portfolio company's assets or the entire company.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail. It invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million and $50 million in its portfolio companies. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The fund may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

