Head-To-Head Contrast: Planet Fitness (PLNT) & Pixarbio (PXRB)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) and Pixarbio (OTCMKTS:PXRB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Planet Fitness and Pixarbio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $429.94 million 12.92 $33.14 million $0.84 67.71 Pixarbio $1.97 billion 0.00 -$1.00 million N/A N/A

Planet Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pixarbio.

Volatility & Risk

Planet Fitness has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixarbio has a beta of -186.61, suggesting that its share price is 18,761% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Planet Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Planet Fitness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and Pixarbio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 11.22% -95.97% 8.92% Pixarbio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Planet Fitness and Pixarbio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 0 4 8 0 2.67 Pixarbio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $51.85, indicating a potential downside of 8.85%.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats Pixarbio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company had 1,608 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Mexico. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Pixarbio

PixarBio Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical/biotechnology company, focuses on the pre-clinical and clinical development of neurological drug delivery systems for post-operative pain. The company researches and develops delivery systems for drugs, devices, or biologics to treat pain, epilepsy, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and spinal cord injury. Its principal product platform is NeuroRelease for the therapeutic release of non-opiate drugs for post-operative, acute, and chronic pain in pre-clinical models. The company is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

