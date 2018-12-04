Head to Head Contrast: XCel Brands (XELB) vs. Spherix (SPEX)

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) and Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get XCel Brands alerts:

XCel Brands has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spherix has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of XCel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Spherix shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of XCel Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Spherix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XCel Brands and Spherix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCel Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spherix 0 0 0 0 N/A

XCel Brands presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Given XCel Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XCel Brands is more favorable than Spherix.

Profitability

This table compares XCel Brands and Spherix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCel Brands -27.30% 3.12% 2.28% Spherix N/A -68.07% -51.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XCel Brands and Spherix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCel Brands $31.71 million 1.07 -$10.12 million $0.09 20.56 Spherix $1.23 million 5.83 -$3.30 million N/A N/A

Spherix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XCel Brands.

Summary

XCel Brands beats Spherix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the Internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through isaacmizrahi.com; the Ripka brands through judithripka.com; and the C Wonder brands through cwonder.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Spherix Company Profile

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.