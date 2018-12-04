Head-To-Head Review: Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) & TransGlobe Energy (TGA)

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and TransGlobe Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy $252.59 million 0.62 -$78.73 million ($0.28) -7.79

Advantage Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransGlobe Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advantage Oil & Gas and TransGlobe Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 2 0 2.67 TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TransGlobe Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Advantage Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. TransGlobe Energy pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy -7.35% -2.03% -1.28%

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats TransGlobe Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

