Head to Head Review: Sono-Tek (SOTK) versus Highpower International (HPJ)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sono-Tek and Highpower International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Highpower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highpower International has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Highpower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 3.31% 4.49% 3.21% Highpower International 4.41% 19.02% 5.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Highpower International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Highpower International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Highpower International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $11.01 million 3.90 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Highpower International $244.17 million 0.16 $16.77 million N/A N/A

Highpower International has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek.

Summary

Highpower International beats Sono-Tek on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. The company markets and distributes its products through independent distributors, sales representatives, sales representative companies. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

Highpower International Company Profile

Highpower International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in the research, design, production, and sale of battery packs and systems, and lithium batteries. The company's products are used in various applications, such as electric toys, power tools, portable computers and other electronics, medical devices, and other consumer products. It serves in Mainland China, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

