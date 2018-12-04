Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 531,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,467. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $33.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.45 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton sold 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $360,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,600.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $139,740.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,131.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $600,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 536,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 75,044 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after buying an additional 56,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

