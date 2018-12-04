Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report sales of $506.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.90 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $499.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $32,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,701 shares of company stock valued at $347,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.21. 1,073,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,249. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.72. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.